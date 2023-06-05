Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Top 5 costliest deals on Shark Tank India Season 2

A total of over Rs 80 crore was invested by the Judges in Shark Tank India Season 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Top 5 costliest deals on Shark Tank India Season 2
Top 5 costliest deals on Shark Tank India Season 2 | File Photo

Shark Tank India is set to air its Season 3 soon which promises to be bigger and better than the Season 2 where a total of over Rs 80 crore was invested by the Judges. Season 2 featured Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain as the Sharks and went on for 50 episodes.

Emcure Pharma’s Namita Thapar emerged as the Shark who invested most money at Rs 19.04 crore, followed by Boat founder Aman Gupta at Rs 17.84 crore. Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal invested Rs 16.16 crore, Anupam Mittal invested Rs 9.77 crore, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh Rs 9.69 crore and CarDekho’s Amit Jain Rs 8.66 crore.

Here are the top 5 costliest investments made by Sharks based on the companies’ valuation on the final deal:

#1 Stage - Vernacular OTT platform
Ask: Rs 3 crore for 1% equity
Deal: Rs 1.5 crore for 0.6% equity, Rs 1.5 crore debt @ 12%
Valued at Rs 250 crore
Sharks who invested: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

#2 Neomotion - Motorised Wheelchair
Ask: Rs 1 crore for 1%
Deal: Rs 1 crore for 1%*
Valued at Rs 100 crore
Investor: Peyush Bansal

#3 Snitch - Men's Fashion
Ask: Rs 1.5 crore for 0.5%
Deal: Rs 1.5 crore for 1.5%
Valuation: Rs 100 crore
All-Shark Deal

#4 Medulance - Ambulance services
Ask: Rs 2 crore for 1%
Deal: Rs 2 crore for 2%
Valuation: Rs 100 crore
Investors: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

#5 Zoff - Spices Brand
Ask: Rs 1 crore for 0.5%
Deal: Rs 1 crore for 1.25 percent
Valuation: Rs 80 crore
Investor: Peyush Bansal

Applications for landing a spot to pitch in Shark Tank India Season 3 opened on June 3. Know how to apply here.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video of 10 King Cobra snakes indulging in 'romantic dance' goes viral, watch spine chilling video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.