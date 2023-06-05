Top 5 costliest deals on Shark Tank India Season 2 | File Photo

Shark Tank India is set to air its Season 3 soon which promises to be bigger and better than the Season 2 where a total of over Rs 80 crore was invested by the Judges. Season 2 featured Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain as the Sharks and went on for 50 episodes.

Emcure Pharma’s Namita Thapar emerged as the Shark who invested most money at Rs 19.04 crore, followed by Boat founder Aman Gupta at Rs 17.84 crore. Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal invested Rs 16.16 crore, Anupam Mittal invested Rs 9.77 crore, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh Rs 9.69 crore and CarDekho’s Amit Jain Rs 8.66 crore.

Here are the top 5 costliest investments made by Sharks based on the companies’ valuation on the final deal:

#1 Stage - Vernacular OTT platform

Ask: Rs 3 crore for 1% equity

Deal: Rs 1.5 crore for 0.6% equity, Rs 1.5 crore debt @ 12%

Valued at Rs 250 crore

Sharks who invested: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

#2 Neomotion - Motorised Wheelchair

Ask: Rs 1 crore for 1%

Deal: Rs 1 crore for 1%*

Valued at Rs 100 crore

Investor: Peyush Bansal

#3 Snitch - Men's Fashion

Ask: Rs 1.5 crore for 0.5%

Deal: Rs 1.5 crore for 1.5%

Valuation: Rs 100 crore

All-Shark Deal

#4 Medulance - Ambulance services

Ask: Rs 2 crore for 1%

Deal: Rs 2 crore for 2%

Valuation: Rs 100 crore

Investors: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

#5 Zoff - Spices Brand

Ask: Rs 1 crore for 0.5%

Deal: Rs 1 crore for 1.25 percent

Valuation: Rs 80 crore

Investor: Peyush Bansal

Applications for landing a spot to pitch in Shark Tank India Season 3 opened on June 3. Know how to apply here.