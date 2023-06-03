Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Shark Tank India: Makers announce 3rd season of popular show, here's how you can participate

The famous entrepreneur hunt show is back with its third season, and the makers are allowing you to become a part of the show and fulfilling your dream.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Shark Tank India: Makers announce 3rd season of popular show, here's how you can participate
A poster of Shark Tank India

After the success of two seasons, Sony LIV announced the third season of Shark Tank India. The registrations are all set to open from 3rd June exclusively on the Sony LIV app. Budding entrepreneurs and skilled innovators who wish to create a mark will get a chance to showcase their unique skill set and fulfil their dream. On June 3, Sony dropped a registration announcement video on YouTube and social media and shared details about the upcoming season. 

Here's the promo

You saw the promo, now check out the 5-step process to participate in the show. 


1 - Online Application

Download or update the Sony LIV app or log on to Sonyliv.com to fill out the Shark Tank India Season 3 registration form. Provide a description of your business idea, highlighting its uniqueness and potential. You will advance to the next step if your idea catches the Shark Tank India team's attention.

2 - Make The Pitch

You can upload your three-minute video pitch to convince the Shark Tank India team why your business idea deserves their investment. Demonstrate what sets you apart and why you are poised for success. Your pitch will decide if you are worthy enough to qualify for the show. 

3 -The Audition

Those who make it past the initial selection will face a rigorous audition process. Present your business idea to the Shark Tank India team, who will assess your potential and narrow down the candidates to the most promising ones. This audition is a crucial step toward realizing your aspirations in the world of entrepreneurship.

4 - Destination: Shark Tank India

If your audition impresses the Sharks, you will face the ultimate test of determination and resilience. Selected participants, known as Pitchers, will enter the Tank, facing the renowned panel of Sharks. These experienced investors will evaluate, analyse, and make offers based on your final pitch. Get ready to negotiate, seize opportunities, and secure the deal of a lifetime! The telecast date of Shark Tank India Season 3 isn't out yet, but the makers have initiated the third season with an exciting announcement. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.