Shark Tank India: Makers announce 3rd season of popular show, here's how you can participate

A poster of Shark Tank India

After the success of two seasons, Sony LIV announced the third season of Shark Tank India. The registrations are all set to open from 3rd June exclusively on the Sony LIV app. Budding entrepreneurs and skilled innovators who wish to create a mark will get a chance to showcase their unique skill set and fulfil their dream. On June 3, Sony dropped a registration announcement video on YouTube and social media and shared details about the upcoming season.

Here's the promo

You saw the promo, now check out the 5-step process to participate in the show.



1 - Online Application

Download or update the Sony LIV app or log on to Sonyliv.com to fill out the Shark Tank India Season 3 registration form. Provide a description of your business idea, highlighting its uniqueness and potential. You will advance to the next step if your idea catches the Shark Tank India team's attention.

2 - Make The Pitch

You can upload your three-minute video pitch to convince the Shark Tank India team why your business idea deserves their investment. Demonstrate what sets you apart and why you are poised for success. Your pitch will decide if you are worthy enough to qualify for the show.

3 -The Audition

Those who make it past the initial selection will face a rigorous audition process. Present your business idea to the Shark Tank India team, who will assess your potential and narrow down the candidates to the most promising ones. This audition is a crucial step toward realizing your aspirations in the world of entrepreneurship.

4 - Destination: Shark Tank India

If your audition impresses the Sharks, you will face the ultimate test of determination and resilience. Selected participants, known as Pitchers, will enter the Tank, facing the renowned panel of Sharks. These experienced investors will evaluate, analyse, and make offers based on your final pitch. Get ready to negotiate, seize opportunities, and secure the deal of a lifetime! The telecast date of Shark Tank India Season 3 isn't out yet, but the makers have initiated the third season with an exciting announcement.