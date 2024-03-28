This cricketer played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, injury ruined career, built multi-crore business, married to actress'..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut clarifies move to contest Lok Sabha elections after firstt saying no to politics: 'I've always fought...'

Viral video: Man fined for performing dangerous bike stunt in front of police in Kanpur, watch

Meet Indian genius who earns Rs 45 lakh a day, received salary increment of Rs 30 crore, he works at…

Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh killed, SIT formed to investigate: Uttarakhand Police

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's friend who quit medical studies to become IAS officer, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut clarifies move to contest Lok Sabha elections after firstt saying no to politics: 'I've always fought...'

Viral video: Man fined for performing dangerous bike stunt in front of police in Kanpur, watch

Meet Indian genius who earns Rs 45 lakh a day, received salary increment of Rs 30 crore, he works at…

Favourite Indian actors of IPL stars

Mughal descendants still living in India?

King Cobra vs Russell Viper: Which is more poisonous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, his net worth is..

Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Govinda, then quit acting for sake of her husband, lost many films, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

This cricketer played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, injury ruined career, built multi-crore business, married to actress'..

After learning the trade, Jatin Paranjpe founded his multi-crore business Khelomore in 2017. This former cricketer's Mumbai-based startup has investors like Dream 11 and Ashwin Damera.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Those who grew up watching cricket in the 90s will remember Jatin Paranjpe. While his cricket career was short-lived, Jatin Paranjpe's innings of 23 runs played against Pakistan in the Sahara Cup in Toronto, Canada, earned him a lot of fame. Two games later he hurt his ankle on the field and was forced to fly back home and thus his International cricketing career was only limited to a handful of matches. This former Indian cricketer, who once shared the dugout with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, is today a successful businessman.

Jatin Paranjpe, who could never play international cricket again due to an ankle injury, started his entrepreneurial career with SportsOne India. The big turning point came when Nike signed him and sent him to Europe. 

After learning the trade, Jatin Paranjpe founded his multi-crore business Khelomore in 2017. This former cricketer's Mumbai-based startup has investors like Dream 11 and Ashwin Damera.

Khelomore provides the facility to book a sports coach and academy online. Apart from booking academies and coaches, Khelomore also provides the facility to organise tournaments. These platforms provide all the facilities for the preparation of any tournament. Its users are people from all walks of life including children, youth, school, college, or office. This company is working in almost all the big cities of India.

As for his personal life, Jatin Paranjpe is married to Gandhali Bendre, sister of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Gandhali also helps her husband Jatin Paranjpe in his business. She works as a sports coach and academy aggregator.

His father, Vasoo Paranjape, was a former Ranji Trophy player in the 1960s and a renowned coach at the National Cricket Academy.

Born in 1972, Jatin Paranjpe grew up playing in the same circuit as legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. He even defeated Sachin to win the Bombay Cricket Association's Junior Cricketer of the Year award for 1986–87. Jatin's Ranji Trophy career began in the 1991–92 season. He made his debut for India in 1998. Apart from being a cricketer, Jatin has also been a BCCI selector.

READ | Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, his net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

India summons US diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

Munawar Faruqui released after being detained by Mumbai Police for smoking hookah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement