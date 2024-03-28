This cricketer played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, injury ruined career, built multi-crore business, married to actress'..

After learning the trade, Jatin Paranjpe founded his multi-crore business Khelomore in 2017. This former cricketer's Mumbai-based startup has investors like Dream 11 and Ashwin Damera.

Those who grew up watching cricket in the 90s will remember Jatin Paranjpe. While his cricket career was short-lived, Jatin Paranjpe's innings of 23 runs played against Pakistan in the Sahara Cup in Toronto, Canada, earned him a lot of fame. Two games later he hurt his ankle on the field and was forced to fly back home and thus his International cricketing career was only limited to a handful of matches. This former Indian cricketer, who once shared the dugout with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, is today a successful businessman.

Jatin Paranjpe, who could never play international cricket again due to an ankle injury, started his entrepreneurial career with SportsOne India. The big turning point came when Nike signed him and sent him to Europe.

After learning the trade, Jatin Paranjpe founded his multi-crore business Khelomore in 2017. This former cricketer's Mumbai-based startup has investors like Dream 11 and Ashwin Damera.

Khelomore provides the facility to book a sports coach and academy online. Apart from booking academies and coaches, Khelomore also provides the facility to organise tournaments. These platforms provide all the facilities for the preparation of any tournament. Its users are people from all walks of life including children, youth, school, college, or office. This company is working in almost all the big cities of India.

As for his personal life, Jatin Paranjpe is married to Gandhali Bendre, sister of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Gandhali also helps her husband Jatin Paranjpe in his business. She works as a sports coach and academy aggregator.

His father, Vasoo Paranjape, was a former Ranji Trophy player in the 1960s and a renowned coach at the National Cricket Academy.

Born in 1972, Jatin Paranjpe grew up playing in the same circuit as legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. He even defeated Sachin to win the Bombay Cricket Association's Junior Cricketer of the Year award for 1986–87. Jatin's Ranji Trophy career began in the 1991–92 season. He made his debut for India in 1998. Apart from being a cricketer, Jatin has also been a BCCI selector.

READ | Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, his net worth is..