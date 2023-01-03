Shark Tank India Season 2: Know how entrepreneurs, startups can apply online to appear on TV show

Shark Tank India Season 2 is streaming now on Sony (File photo)

The second season of the beloved shows Shark Tank India started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2, Monday. The show is a turning point for entrepreneurs and startup companies since it gives them an opportunity to showcase their business ideas.

The premise of the show revolves around the ‘shark’ judges, who have well-established businesses, listening to the business ideas and pitches of entrepreneurs and startup companies, decided if they want to grow the business by providing capital.

This year, the judges of Shark Tank India Season 2 are CarDekho group founder Amit Jain, boAt founder Aman Gupta, LensKart founder Peyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Director Namita Thapar.

As Shark Tank India Season 2 begins, many entrepreneurs are curious about how they can get the chance to present their ideas on the show and have a chance to grow their businesses. Here are some steps you can follow to present your ideas on Shark Tank India.

How to apply and register for Shark Tank India Season 2

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Sony LIV, www.sonyliv.com.

Step 2: Click on the registration banner of Shark Tank India Season 2 and enter your mobile number.

Step 3: Complete the OTP verification and choose your language of preference.

Step 4: Agree to the terms and condition and fill out the online registration form.

Step 5: Go through the instructions mentioned on the page and click on ‘Start’.

Step 6: Complete the registration form and click on Submit.

Step 7: Describe your business in the designated area and make the pitch for the capital you are seeking.

Step 8: Mention your business idea in one sentence.

The audition process for Shark Tank India is divided into three sections –

Round 1: You will ask to describe the basic idea and gist of your business.

Round 2: The selectors will analyze the form filled you which mentions the business metrics and a detailed description of your company.

Round 3: The Shark Tank India team will call you and assess the details of your business in person. You will be called for the show if you are shortlisted.

