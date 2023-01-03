Shark Tank India S2: Sharks' rejection of Vineeta Singh's competitor's pitch leaves netizens furious

Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India Season 2: The first episode of Shark Tank India has premiered on television and it met with a mixed reception. The first season of the entrepreneur show met with favourable reviews. But the second season started on a rocky note. It all happened when make-up brand entrepreneurs participated in the show.

The pitch by the brand Recode owners impressed the Sharks. But Peyush Bansal rejected them as they were giving straight competition to Vineeta Singh, and her cosmetic brand Sugar. Soon after the episode ended, several users stated that the Sharks are biased, and they are not guts to support budding entrepreneurs. A few of them even panned them for considering friendship above talent.

A user wrote, "How could you say no to someone because of another shark in the same industry? Feel for RECODE." Another user wrote, "@SonyTV After Watching #SharkTankIndiaS2 Feeling very sad for #Recode These guys had very good Sale's but they didn't get any offer for Sharks. Wtf isko nahi mila matlab kisko milega. After watching this feels program is biased They are not Sharks like USA They are family." A user wrote, "Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years. #SharkTankIndiaS2."

Here are the reactions

@SonyTV After Watching #SharkTankIndiaS2 Feeling very sad for #Recode These guys had very good Sale's but they didn't get any offer for Sharks. Wtf isko nahi mila matlab kisko milega. After watching this feels program is biased They are not Sharks like USA They are family pic.twitter.com/DxkYiVoYi3 January 2, 2023

I was disgusted by the way some #sharks behaved during the last pitch of the #SharkTankIndiaS2 Episode 01. I failed to understand why the #jugaad of these fantastic entrepreneurs was looked down upon.

We all know what we are missing in @sharktankindia on @SonyLIV . — mainak chakraborty (@mainakWTF) January 2, 2023

Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years.#SharkTankIndiaS2 January 2, 2023

How could you say no to someone because of another shark in the same industry.

Feel for RECODE #SharkTankIndiaS2 pic.twitter.com/gPFOBWKE5Z — Adarsh sing (@AdarshRo45) January 2, 2023

The second season of the popular business reality TV show Shark Tank went live on Monday (January 2) with a new judge. Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho Group, will replace ex-BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank Season 2. Shark Tank Season 2 will be broadcasted at 10 PM from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television channel and Sony LIV app. The other recurring Sharks include Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar.