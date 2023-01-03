Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Shark Tank India S2: Sharks' rejection of Vineeta Singh's competitor's pitch leaves netizens furious

The first episode of Shark Tank India S2 met with mixed reception, as netizens found the Sharks biased.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Shark Tank India S2: Sharks' rejection of Vineeta Singh's competitor's pitch leaves netizens furious
Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India Season 2: The first episode of Shark Tank India has premiered on television and it met with a mixed reception. The first season of the entrepreneur show met with favourable reviews. But the second season started on a rocky note. It all happened when make-up brand entrepreneurs participated in the show. 

The pitch by the brand Recode owners impressed the Sharks. But Peyush Bansal rejected them as they were giving straight competition to Vineeta Singh, and her cosmetic brand Sugar. Soon after the episode ended, several users stated that the Sharks are biased, and they are not guts to support budding entrepreneurs. A few of them even panned them for considering friendship above talent. 

A user wrote, "How could you say no to someone because of another shark in the same industry? Feel for RECODE." Another user wrote, "@SonyTV After Watching #SharkTankIndiaS2 Feeling very sad for #Recode These guys had very good Sale's but they didn't get any offer for Sharks. Wtf isko nahi mila matlab kisko milega. After watching this feels program is biased They are not Sharks like USA They are family." A user wrote, "Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years. #SharkTankIndiaS2." 

Here are the reactions

The second season of the popular business reality TV show Shark Tank went live on Monday (January 2) with a new judge. Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho Group, will replace ex-BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank Season 2. Shark Tank Season 2 will be broadcasted at 10 PM from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television channel and Sony LIV app. The other recurring Sharks include Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain raised the temperature with her hot photos
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Streaming This Week: The GodFather, Sardar, Dharavi Bank, OTT releases to binge-watch
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.