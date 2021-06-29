Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices see sharp rise, check rates in your city

Fuel prices were hiked by a sharp 35 paise and 28 paise per litre on Tuesday to touch new highs of Rs 98.81 and Rs 89.18 per litre, respectively in Delhi. With a rise in price, petrol has crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in certain cities and towns of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Mumbai, petrol touched a new high of Rs 104.90 per litre on Tuesday. Diesel prices also increased in the city to reach Rs 96.72 a litre, the highest among metros.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices increased on Tuesday but its retail prices varied depending on the local taxes in different states.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs Rs 99.82 and Rs 93.74, respectively. While, in Kolkata the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 98.64 and Rs 92.03, respectively.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.