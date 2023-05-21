Meet Nirmal Minda, businessman with Rs 18,000 crore net worth, leading Rs 30,500 crore market cap company (Photo: Twitter/Nirmal Minda)

There are several successful businessmen in India who are thriving in their business empires. They are present in major sectors in manufacturing, health and the auto industry. One such person is Nirmal Minda who leads UNO Minda, a company which makes a range of auto parts for cars and two-wheelers. But who is Nirmal Minda?

Nirmal Minda is chairman and managing director of UNO Minda, formerly known as Minda Industries. He is an industrialist with rich business experience of more than three decades in the auto components sector. The business was started by his late father in 1958. It was started to make electric parts for motorcycles.

The 65-year-old Minda joined the family business in 1977. He started his beginning with the business in the marketing division. However, he eventually separated from his brother in 1996.

Nirmal Minda net worth

According to Forbes, Nirmal Minda has a net worth of Rs 18,230 crore (USD 2.2 billion) as of May 21, 2023. He was ranked 1434 in the list of billionaires in 2023 by the magazine. In 2022, Minda was on the 78th spot in the list of richest Indians.

While UNO Mindia, headed by Nirmal Minda, has a market capitalization of Rs 30,500 crore as on May 21, 2023. From one small workshop in Delhi, the company has come a long way with 71 factories worldwide. Since 2020, the company has been supplying parts, such as sensors and lights, for electric vehicles.

Under his leadership, the company grew manifold and established footprints globally. Ninda has held many offices in bodies like CII as Vice Chairman, Haryana State Council & Special Invitee, Northern Regional Council. He resides in Gurugram and has two sons. He also served as the Chairman of ACMA, Northern Region for three consecutive years, followed by Vice President for 2016-17 President of ACMA for the year 2017-18.

READ | Meet IPS Abhishek Pallava, doctor-turned-police officer who won hearts in Naxal-hit areas