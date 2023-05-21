Meet IPS Abhishek Pallava, doctor-turned-police officer who won hearts in Naxal-hit areas (file photo)

IPS officers are known for their strict actions as they have to take care of law and order in a particular city or district. But today, we will tell you about an IPS officer who is known for his humane approach, through which, he won the hearts of the people in fierce Naxal areas like Bastar and Dantewada. But who is IPS Abhishek Pallava?

Pallava is an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. He is currently serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Durg, Chhattisgarh since April 2022. Known for his anti-Naxal operations, IPS Pallava served in the Naxal belt for seven years. In 2017, Pallava made headlines for saving the life of a Naxal whom he had shot during an operation. He was the additional SP of Bastar at the time.

He is a doctor-turned-cop who completed his postgraduation from Delhi AIIMS. IPS Pallav belongs to Begusarai district of Bihar. Pallava, who is a doctor in psychiatry, completed his MBBS degree from Goa University from 1999 to 2005. He then went to AIIMS Delhi to complete his Doctor of Medicine (MD), Psychiatry Residency Program (2006-2009).

He cracked UPSC (Union Civil Services Examination) exam in 2012 and became an IPS. Abhishek's father Rishi Kumar was in the army. Pallava is married to Dr Yasha Pallav, who is a doctor in Dantewada. The duo has a 10-year-old son, Advik.

