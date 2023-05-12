Next Twitter CEO: Who is Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk's rumoured replacement as new chief of Twitter?

The possibility of Linda Yaccarino, the advertising head of NBCUniversal, becoming the new CEO of Twitter has been circulating in reports, and the perplexity surrounding this topic is rather high. On Thursday, Elon Musk made a statement announcing that he has found a new chief executive for Twitter, but did not divulge the person's identity. This development has caused a surge of interest in Yaccarino, who could potentially be the person that Musk has in mind for the position.

For those who are not familiar with Linda Yaccarino, she has been an integral part of NBCUniversal for over a decade, where she has advocated for the implementation of better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. As the head of NBCU's advertising sales, she played a pivotal role in the launch of the company's ad-supported Peacock streaming service, which is an achievement that showcases her impressive track record in the industry.

Yaccarino has a long history in Turner Entertainment, having served there for 19 years. She has been credited with revolutionizing the network's ad sales operation and bringing it into the digital age. Her last role was mentioned as Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions. These credentials illustrate her vast experience and expertise in the field.

Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University, where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications. This background has undoubtedly contributed to her success in the advertising industry, and her educational credentials are just as impressive as her professional achievements.

Yaccarino and Musk are not strangers to each other. In fact, last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising conference in Miami. During the conference, Yaccarino encouraged the audience to welcome Musk with applause and lauded his work ethic, indicating that she is a supporter of Musk and his endeavors.

Yaccarino's departure from NBCUniversal would be a significant loss for the company, especially after the announcement that CEO Jeff Shell would be leaving due to a complaint that prompted an investigation into his inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company. This development highlights the importance of Yaccarino's role in the organization and her impact on the industry as a whole.

