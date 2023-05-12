Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO; this executive may succeed him

Elon Musk said that a new CEO for Twitter has been hired and is expected to join in approximately six weeks.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO; this executive may succeed him
Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO; this executive may succeed him

Elon Musk, a renowned personality, holds the ownership of Twitter, and he has also been serving as the CEO, a role that is not alien to him since he already assumes the position of the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, besides being a significant stakeholder in both. However, shortly after taking over Twitter in October 2022, Musk put forth his intention to hire someone to relieve him of his CEO duties.

Musk recently tweeted and asked the mass if he should step down from the post, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," thereby indicating his willingness to relinquish his position. Astonishingly, approximately 17 million users voted, with 57.5% or approximately 9.8 million people voting in favor of Musk stepping aside. Nevertheless, he has not provided any indication until now that he would uphold his promise and appoint a CEO.

In a recent development, Musk took to Twitter on May 12 to announce that he had hired a new CEO for X/Twitter, stating that "she" would be starting in about six weeks, and his role would transition to being executive chair and CTO, with an oversight on product, software, and sysops. Musk did not disclose the identity of the new chief executive, but he hinted that he had selected a woman. As per the Wall Street Journal, Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, is in negotiations for the position of CEO.

Tesla's shares skyrocketed following Musk's announcement. The identity of the next CEO remains undisclosed as Elon Musk has not revealed any information in this regard.

As per the insights offered by Dylan Byers of Puck News, it has been revealed, citing the inputs of two undisclosed sources, that the coveted position of the Chief Executive Officer will be taken over by Linda Yaccarino, who is a top-notch advertising executive at NBC Universal. However, in the wake of subsequent developments, The Wall Street Journal has come up with a report that corroborates the ongoing talks surrounding Yaccarino's appointment as Twitter's CEO. An NBCU spokesperson has further added that Yaccarino is presently enmeshed in a series of "back-to-back rehearsals" for an upfront presentation that is geared towards advertisers.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Twitter has forged an expanded partnership with NBCUniversal, which is aimed at enhancing the former's coverage of the upcoming 2023 Olympic Games. Notably, Yaccarino has taken to Twitter, urging Musk to revive the once-popular app, Periscope. In a related development, she has also conducted a face-to-face interview with Musk at the marketing event of Possible 2023 in Miami.

Read more: HDFC and HDFC Bank merger to bring changes to interest rates and rules? Know here

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.