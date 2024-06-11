'Mukesh Ambani was flying over...': Nita Ambani shares story behind naming twins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani

Nita Ambani further revealed how after welcoming their twins, both she and Mukesh Ambani were "deciding the names: What do you name baby boy Ambani and baby girl Ambani?"

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, one of India's richest people, are blessed with three children to take their legacy forward - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Out of these three, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are twins who the couple welcomed in October 1991. But, did you know how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Akash and Isha got their names? In a 2009 interview, Nita Ambani once spoke about the birth of her twin children with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani revealed how her husband, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was the one who named their children. "I was in the US and he (Mukesh) had returned to India. But on landing, he got a call asking him to get back to the States. So, he, mummy (Kokilaben), and Dr Firoza got on the flight — which is where the pilot announced the news of the arrival of the children — a boy and a girl. All of them were so excited.”

On The First Ladies show, Nita Ambani was then quoted as saying, "Mukesh was flying over the mountains when he got the news that we had a baby girl — so, she was named Isha — which means Goddess of the mountains. And because they were in the sky — Akash."

After having twins in 1991, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani welcomed their third child, a boy, in 1995, and named him Anant Ambani.

