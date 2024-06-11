'Mukesh Ambani was flying over...': Nita Ambani shares story behind naming twins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple Vision Pro will now be available in more countries, fans of Rs 291000 gadget in India will…

'Your mother...': Harbhajan Singh slams ex- Pakistan star Kamran Akmal due to…

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till June 16, maximum temperature to go up to…

S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge in PM Modi Cabinet 3.0

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike recalls Salman's kind gesture when he had no money for food during pandemic: 'He sent us...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple Vision Pro will now be available in more countries, fans of Rs 291000 gadget in India will…

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike recalls Salman's kind gesture when he had no money for food during pandemic: 'He sent us...'

2024 Yamaha Fascino S with ‘Answer Back’ feature launched, price starts at Rs…

5 best milk options to lower bad cholesterol

9 Hollywood remakes of Bollywood movies

Countries with maximum alcohol consumption among women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike recalls Salman's kind gesture when he had no money for food during pandemic: 'He sent us...'

Shatrughan Sinha breaks his silence on rumours of Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Aajkal ke bacche…’

Meet actor, who worked as clapper boy, got Rs 2500 as first salary, became superstar; now earns Rs 22 crore per film

HomeBusiness

Business

'Mukesh Ambani was flying over...': Nita Ambani shares story behind naming twins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani

Nita Ambani further revealed how after welcoming their twins, both she and Mukesh Ambani were "deciding the names: What do you name baby boy Ambani and baby girl Ambani?"

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Mukesh Ambani was flying over...': Nita Ambani shares story behind naming twins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, one of India's richest people, are blessed with three children to take their legacy forward - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Out of these three, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are twins who the couple welcomed in October 1991. But, did you know how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Akash and Isha got their names? In a 2009 interview, Nita Ambani once spoke about the birth of her twin children with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani revealed how her husband, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was the one who named their children. "I was in the US and he (Mukesh) had returned to India. But on landing, he got a call asking him to get back to the States. So, he, mummy (Kokilaben), and Dr Firoza got on the flight — which is where the pilot announced the news of the arrival of the children — a boy and a girl. All of them were so excited.”

Nita Ambani further revealed how after welcoming their twins, both she and Mukesh Ambani were "deciding the names: What do you name baby boy Ambani and baby girl Ambani?" 

On The First Ladies show, Nita Ambani was then quoted as saying, "Mukesh was flying over the mountains when he got the news that we had a baby girl — so, she was named Isha — which means Goddess of the mountains. And because they were in the sky — Akash."

After having twins in 1991, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani welcomed their third child, a boy, in 1995, and named him Anant Ambani. 

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow breed every day, price per litre is a whopping Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi's big plans for central government employees under NPS, may offer 50%…

Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted on coffee date ahead of India vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Watch: Neha Kakkar gives befitting reply to trolls, calls Tony Kakkar 'supreme talent', says 'will change my name if...'

Anil Ambani scripting massive comeback, Rs 8000000000 debt repaid by Reliance firm, it is now…

Aadhaar Card: Update your Aadhaar details for free till this date, check step-by-step process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement