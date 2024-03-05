Twitter
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent THIS amount at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, food alone cost Rs..

Jeff Leatham was responsible for all the intricate flower arrangements at the event. He is known for his work with reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 08:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant recently celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The event was a modern-day fairy tale that not only captivated India but also the world. 

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant were spread over 3 days from March 1-3 which saw a dazzling invite list of global tech CEOs, Bollywood stars, pop icons, and politicians arrive at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The entire Ambani clan was also present at the wedding including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and Kokilaben Ambani, among others. 

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta head Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and dozens of other notable names enjoyed lip-smacking food in luxurious surroundings, stayed in luxury accommodation especially built for the occasion, and were entertained by pop icon Rihanna, who was paid an estimated over $6 million (approx Rs 52 crore) for a two-hour set.

Reports state that the total 3-day festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash cost an estimated Rs 1260 crore. Mukesh Ambani's net worth, as per Forbes, is a massive $117 billion (Rs 97,66,89,81,30,000). 

The catering contract alone reportedly cost over Rs 200 crore. 

Jeff Leatham was responsible for all the intricate flower arrangements at the event. He is known for his work with reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family.

Mukesh Ambani also arranged for private planes for his guests, Indian and international, who arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023 and are all set to tie the knot in July this year. 

