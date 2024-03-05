Meet Ambani family member who owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

Within Reliance, the promoter group, the Ambani family, holds 50.39% of the total shares whereas the remaining 49.61% of shares are held by public shareholders, including FII and corporate bodies.

One of the richest men in India and the world, Mukesh Ambani is the current chair and managing director of Reliance Industries, an Indian conglomerate with interests in refining, oil & gas, petrochemicals, telecoms, retail, and media. Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The extravagant affair has attracted the attention of the people who are eager to know about the total wealth that the family owns and the person who holds the maximum stake in Reliance Industries.

Do you know, that the Ambani family member who owns the maximum stake in Reliance is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, or Anant Ambani?

Reliance Industries with Dhirubhai Ambani as its founder and Mukesh Ambani now at the helm of things is one of the largest businesses in India and the world. Mukesh Ambani's net worth, as per Forbes, is a massive $117 billion (Rs 97,66,89,81,30,000).

But, do you know who owns the maximum stake in Reliance?

It's none other than Ambani family matriarch - Mukesh Ambani's mother, Dhirubhai Ambani's wife Kokilaben Ambani.

Kokilaben Ambani holds 1,57,41,322 shares which is a 0.24% stake in the company.

Mukesh Ambani's three children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani hold 80,52,021 shares each which is close to 0.12% stake in the company.

As for Kokilaben Ambani, despite not being directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, the Ambani family matriarch has played a significant role in supporting the family throughout their journey.

Kokilaben Ambani's net worth has not been publicly disclosed as she typically maintains a low profile and is not directly involved in the business operations of Reliance Industries. Notably, some media reports suggest that her net worth is around Rs 18000 crore. However, it is safe to say that her net worth is substantial, given the family's significant wealth and business holdings.

Kokilaben's legacy extends far beyond her contributions to business and philanthropy; she is revered as a symbol of strength, compassion, and resilience in Indian society.