Meet Ambani family member who owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

Twitter
Headlines

One Indian killed, two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent THIS amount at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, food alone cost Rs..

Watch: Rajinikanth slammed for asking house help to move aside while posing with family at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar

Meet woman who draped Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone's outfits at Ambani pre-wedding bash, charges Rs..

Meet richest man at Anant Ambani’s bash, has Rs 1442648 crore net worth, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent THIS amount at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, food alone cost Rs..

Watch: Rajinikanth slammed for asking house help to move aside while posing with family at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar

Meet woman who draped Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone's outfits at Ambani pre-wedding bash, charges Rs..

10 Bollywood celebs who never attend Ambani family events

6 uncapped Indian players to score century in IPL

9 inspirational messages by Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Ram Charan's makeup artiste walks out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'disrespectful' remark, RRR star's fans fume

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Meet actor who left home at 17, lived in chawl, wanted to kill himself after rejections, is now OTT king, earns...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Ambani family member who owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

Within Reliance, the promoter group, the Ambani family, holds 50.39% of the total shares whereas the remaining 49.61% of shares are held by public shareholders, including FII and corporate bodies.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 08:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

One of the richest men in India and the world, Mukesh Ambani is the current chair and managing director of Reliance Industries, an Indian conglomerate with interests in refining, oil & gas, petrochemicals, telecoms, retail, and media. Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The extravagant affair has attracted the attention of the people who are eager to know about the total wealth that the family owns and the person who holds the maximum stake in Reliance Industries. 

Do you know, that the Ambani family member who owns the maximum stake in Reliance is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, or Anant Ambani? 

Reliance Industries with Dhirubhai Ambani as its founder and Mukesh Ambani now at the helm of things is one of the largest businesses in India and the world. Mukesh Ambani's net worth, as per Forbes, is a massive $117 billion (Rs 97,66,89,81,30,000). 

Within Reliance, the promoter group, the Ambani family, holds 50.39% of the total shares whereas the remaining 49.61% of shares are held by public shareholders, including FII and corporate bodies.

But, do you know who owns the maximum stake in Reliance?

It's none other than Ambani family matriarch - Mukesh Ambani's mother, Dhirubhai Ambani's wife Kokilaben Ambani. 

Kokilaben Ambani holds 1,57,41,322 shares which is a 0.24% stake in the company. 

Mukesh Ambani's three children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani hold 80,52,021 shares each which is close to 0.12% stake in the company. 

As for Kokilaben Ambani, despite not being directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, the Ambani family matriarch has played a significant role in supporting the family throughout their journey.

Kokilaben Ambani's net worth has not been publicly disclosed as she typically maintains a low profile and is not directly involved in the business operations of Reliance Industries. Notably, some media reports suggest that her net worth is around Rs 18000 crore. However, it is safe to say that her net worth is substantial, given the family's significant wealth and business holdings.

Kokilaben's legacy extends far beyond her contributions to business and philanthropy; she is revered as a symbol of strength, compassion, and resilience in Indian society.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

Founder Shrutika Arjun's Haappy Herbs take on both local and global markets

No immunity for MP or MLAs for taking bribes: Supreme Court

Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

'Cutie pie': Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets mesmerised after seeing paps in viral video, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE