Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

'Such a big IPL contract...': Sourav Ganguly reacts to BCCI's decision on Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Who are Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram and niece Isheta?

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to bring this luxury brand to India

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai's Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan: Historic ISRO missions

10 beautiful aquatic plants 

Fittest Indian cricket players and their routines

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai's Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Meet actor who worked at newspaper agency, failed as hero, later became top villain, men would hide their wives from him

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to bring this luxury brand to India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is in talks with British fashion label Primark to India.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 07:01 PM IST

Reliance Industries is in talks with British fashion label Primark to introduce the brand to the Indian market, reported Economic Times. This move would bring them in line with competitors like Tata's Zudio, Max from Landmark Group, and Shoppers Stop's new value format InTune. 

Primark brand is known for its affordable clothes and shoes. The label may collaborate with Reliance through a joint venture or licensing agreement, sources told ET. 

Primark is likely to open stores in line with its big-box format on the high streets. It is different from global retailers who prioritise malls, said ET report. 

Primark has around 400 stores all over the world. It is owned by London-listed Associated British Foods. They aim to expand across new and existing markets and reach 530 outlets by the end of 2026.

China is the largest source country for the label. India is at number two in terms of small to large factories that supply Primark. 

