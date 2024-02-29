Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to bring this luxury brand to India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is in talks with British fashion label Primark to India.

Reliance Industries is in talks with British fashion label Primark to introduce the brand to the Indian market, reported Economic Times. This move would bring them in line with competitors like Tata's Zudio, Max from Landmark Group, and Shoppers Stop's new value format InTune.

Primark brand is known for its affordable clothes and shoes. The label may collaborate with Reliance through a joint venture or licensing agreement, sources told ET.

Primark is likely to open stores in line with its big-box format on the high streets. It is different from global retailers who prioritise malls, said ET report.

Primark has around 400 stores all over the world. It is owned by London-listed Associated British Foods. They aim to expand across new and existing markets and reach 530 outlets by the end of 2026.

China is the largest source country for the label. India is at number two in terms of small to large factories that supply Primark.

Read: Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left Rs 690000 crore Infosys, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is now working for…