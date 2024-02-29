Twitter
Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left Rs 690000 crore Infosys, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is now working for…

Rohan Murty’s mother Sudha Murty, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, had a major influence on him.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

article-main
Narayana Murthy, Rohan Murty, Sudha Murty and Akshata Murty
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is often trending on social media platforms for his vision, philanthropy and business deals. While many appreciate his simple and minimalistic life, a few criticise him for his opinions on work life balance. Although Narayana Murthy may face scrutiny for his beliefs about hard work, one can not deny that he founded one of the biggest tech companies of India which currently has a market cap of over Rs 690000 crore. While most successful industrialists carry the legacy forward, Narayana Murthy’s Rohan Murty son is following in his father’s footsteps. Just like Narayana Murthy, Rohan Murty left position at his father’s company to start his own firm. For those who are unaware, Rohan Murty was appointed as Infosys vice president before he left to found Soroco, a digital transformation company that specialises in automation using AI sources. Rohan Murty is currently the CTO at the firm. Soroco does not disclose its revenue figures but NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) projected Soroco's top-line revenues for 2022 to be $18 million (around Rs 150 crore).

Before beginning his professional life, Murty studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore. He is a Cornell University graduate and went on to get a PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University. Rohan Murty’s mother Sudha Murty, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, had a major influence on him. 

Murty was also inspired by his maternal uncle Shrinivas Kulkarni, a professor of astrophysics and planetary science at California Institute of Technology. Rohan has an older sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Rohan Murty reportedly held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, and received Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income. 

