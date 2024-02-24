Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Sania Mirza is one of the most celebrated Tennis players in India with many achievements under her belt. While Sania Mirza is famous for making India proud through her game, her sister Anam Mirza chose a different path and became a successful entrepreneur.

Anam Mirza graduated from Nasr Schol with Mass Communication and Media studies. Post graduation, Anam began her career in Journalism as an intern with various national channels. While Anam was working a job, her entrepreneurial spirit increased her aspirations and in 2013, Anam launched her company, 'Ink to Change', a website for aspiring journalists.

After this, in 2014 she launched her fashion label 'The Label Bazaar' after her marriage to Akbar Rasheed. Anam also co-founded India's biggest Ramzan expo, Daawat-e-Ramzan, in 2022. The company has an average of 150k walk-ins every year. In 2023, Anam Mirza also started another fashion label, naming it after her daughter. The name of the fashion label is Dua India. Dua is the name of Anam Mirza and Mohammad Asaduddin's daughter.

Many are unaware that Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza has been married twice. Anam tied the knot with Akbar Rasheed in 2016 but the couple decided to part ways in 2018. In 2019, Anam got married for the second time to cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin who is the son of former India captain and politician Mohammad Azharuddin.

Anam Mirza and Mohammad Asaduddin have been married since 2019 and welcomed a daughter named Dua on August 15, 2022.

Anam Mirza might not have chosen a career path similar to her sister's but today, she has established herself as a successful entrepreneur with the brand value of her company in crores.

Anam also earns a lot through her YouTube channel which has a massive fan following of more than 1,25,000 followers and is loved by her fans. As per media reports, Anam Mirza's net worth is a whopping $40 million which is around Rs 331 crore.

