Twitter
Headlines

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh likely to be announced today

Shocking! Hyderabad businesswoman kidnaps TV anchor after she was...

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film gets decent opening, earns Rs 5.75 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

10 stunning photos of planets captured by NASA

Batters with most ducks in IPL  history

Batters with most runs for KKR in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

Meet actress who worked in superhit films, got married twice, then separated from second husband, she is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Many are unaware that Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza has been married twice. Anam tied the knot with Akbar Rasheed in 2016 but the couple decided to part ways in 2018.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sania Mirza is one of the most celebrated Tennis players in India with many achievements under her belt. While Sania Mirza is famous for making India proud through her game, her sister Anam Mirza chose a different path and became a successful entrepreneur. 

Anam Mirza graduated from Nasr Schol with Mass Communication and Media studies. Post graduation, Anam began her career in Journalism as an intern with various national channels. While Anam was working a job, her entrepreneurial spirit increased her aspirations and in 2013, Anam launched her company, 'Ink to Change', a website for aspiring journalists.

After this, in 2014 she launched her fashion label 'The Label Bazaar' after her marriage to Akbar Rasheed. Anam also co-founded India's biggest Ramzan expo, Daawat-e-Ramzan, in 2022. The company has an average of 150k walk-ins every year. In 2023, Anam Mirza also started another fashion label, naming it after her daughter. The name of the fashion label is Dua India. Dua is the name of Anam Mirza and Mohammad Asaduddin's daughter. 

Many are unaware that Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza has been married twice. Anam tied the knot with Akbar Rasheed in 2016 but the couple decided to part ways in 2018. In 2019, Anam got married for the second time to cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin who is the son of former India captain and politician Mohammad Azharuddin. 

Anam Mirza and Mohammad Asaduddin have been married since 2019 and welcomed a daughter named Dua on August 15, 2022. 

Anam Mirza might not have chosen a career path similar to her sister's but today, she has established herself as a successful entrepreneur with the brand value of her company in crores. 

Anam also earns a lot through her YouTube channel which has a massive fan following of more than 1,25,000 followers and is loved by her fans. As per media reports, Anam Mirza's net worth is a whopping $40 million which is around Rs 331 crore. 

READ | Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Anushka Sharma, but this actress was Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Sultan

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

'After independence, Congress party...': BJP chief JP Nadda at Labharthi Sammelan in Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE