Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

Many are unaware that Bhagyashree belongs to the Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. Her grandfather is Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli.

Not many people know that Bhagyashree, who played the role of a common girl in the 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', is a princess in real life. She gave up the comforts of the palace to marry Himalaya Dasani, she also quit acting at the peak of her career to concentrate on her family life.

Bhagyashree made her film debut in 1989 with 'Maine Pyar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan. The actress created a stir at the box office with her debut film and became a superstar. Her first film, 'Maine Pyar Kiya', released in 1989, earned more than Rs 28 crore at the box office. In her debut film, she charged much more than the lead actor of the film Salman Khan.

But, despite achieving superstardom, Bhagyashree left it all for her love for Himalaya Dasani whom she married in 1989.

Bhagyashree met with her husband Himalaya Dasani in school. In an interview, she revealed that she met her husband in school. "We used to go to school together. I was the class monitor and Himalaya was the most mischievous one. The more we fought among ourselves, the more it became clear that we would not be able to live without each other," she said.

Bhagyashree further said, "We never dated. It was the last day of school when he told me about his feelings for me. One day, he said I want to say something to you, then he kept practicing speaking for about a week but did not say anything on the spot."

Bhagyashree then encouraged Himalaya and said that "he should say whatever is in his mind. The answer would be good". This helped Himalaya to confess his feelings and the couple then got together.

When Bhagyashree's family came to know about her love affair with her school classmate, they were not happy. "When we went to college, we hardly got time to talk on the phone or meet. My parents said that we are too young to make a big decision like marriage. They felt that if he loved me, he should stay away for some time. He should understand whether he really loves me or not."

Bhagyashree then broke up with Himalaya for some time. He went to America to study and Bhagyashree signed 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Though they were away, Bhagyashree and Himalaya hoped that they would meet again. Bhagyashree's parents also banned her from meeting or talking to Himalaya but one day, she gathered courage and firmly told her parents that she loved Himalaya and couldn't live without him.

When Bhagyashree's parents did not agree even after repeated persuasion, she decided to take a difficult decision. She said to Himalaya "If you love me, then take me with you. I am going to leave home."

Himalaya reached her home in 15 minutes and the couple got married in a temple in the presence of Himalaya's parents, Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, and some friends.

After the release of 'Maine Pyar Kiya', Bhagyashree married Himalaya. She became a superstar after her very first film. But, regardless of this, Bhagyashree distanced herself from Bollywood for the love of her husband and their family. Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani have been married for more than 30 years now. They have two children, a son and a daughter. Her son Abhimanyu Dasani and her daughter, Avantika Dassani, are both actors.

