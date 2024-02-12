Twitter
Meet right-hand man of Ratan Tata who once worked in farms, lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is

N Chandrasekaran, fondly referred to as Chandra in business circles, rose from humble beginnings.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 07:39 AM IST

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, led the conglomerate to unprecedented success. Known not only for his business acumen but also for his philanthropic endeavors, Ratan Tata holds a special place for the Tata Group in his heart. When Tata decided to step down from his leadership role at Tata Sons, he entrusted the responsibility to his trusted confidant, N Chandrasekaran, appointing him as the chairman.

N Chandrasekaran, fondly referred to as Chandra in business circles, rose from humble beginnings. Born in 1963 in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, into a family of farmers, Chandrasekaran's journey is a testament to hard work and determination. He attended a government school and earned his bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. Furthering his education, he completed his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

Chandrasekaran's career trajectory took off when he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern in 1987. His dedication and proficiency led to him being appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in September 2007. Remarkably, by October 2009, Chandrasekaran assumed the role of CEO of TCS, a remarkable feat at the age of 46.

Over the years, Chandrasekaran's contributions to the Tata Group have been substantial, reflected in his remuneration. His salary in 2019 was Rs 65 crore, which increased to Rs 109 crore in 2021-2022. In 2020, he invested in a duplex flat in Mumbai worth Rs 98 crore, situated near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Despite his professional achievements, Chandrasekaran maintains a modest profile. However, in a Netflix documentary titled 'Working: What We Do All Day,' hosted by former US President Barack Obama and premiered in May, Chandrasekaran offered insights into his personal life. He shared moments from his upbringing on the farm and his eventual decision to pursue a different path, highlighting his journey from rural roots to corporate leadership.

