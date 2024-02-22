Meet man, who quit Microsoft job, now owns company worth Rs 37290 crore, his massive net worth is...

He is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and also studied Engineering in his graduation in Canada.

Several Indian successful entrepreneurs built their big business empires from scratch. They quit their well-paying jobs to start their business journey. One such person is Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. He is an Indian entrepreneur, business executive and angel investor who also features in the TV reality show Shark Tank India. He went to the US for a job at Microsoft but later quit to start his own business. He completed his graduation in Engineering Honours from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. He is also an alumnus of IIM Bangalore.

The eyewear company, which was started in 2010, is now worth around Rs 37290 crore. Last year, the company raised USD 500 million in funding from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) at a valuation of USD 4.5 billion (Rs 37290 crore). At present, Bansal is the CEO of the company. Before co-founding Lenskart, he started SearchMyCampus.com in 2007 which helps college students find jobs. In 2009, he started another venture named Flyer.

After starting Lenskart in 2010 along with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, he started other ventures with similar names WatchKart, JewelsKart and BagsKart. In 2020, Lenskart entered the unicorn club and had a valuation of over USD 1 billion. According to reports, Bansal has a net worth of around Rs 600 crore.

