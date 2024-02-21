Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who built Rs 183000 crore company, it's now worth just Rs 8290 crore due to...

India star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area for Rs…

Man sets unusual Guinness World Record by stuffing 68 matchsticks into nostrils, details inside

Meet school dropout, labourer’s son who worked as office boy at Infosys for Rs 9000; now CEO of two companies worth...

Not Mandakini, but this actress was Raj Kapoor's original choice for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, she regrets losing film for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who built Rs 183000 crore company, it's now worth just Rs 8290 crore due to...

India star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area for Rs…

Man sets unusual Guinness World Record by stuffing 68 matchsticks into nostrils, details inside

7 animals with unusual noses

Diabetes: Best dry fruits to control blood sugar level

Where is Mahabharat's 'Arjun' Feroz Khan?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Not Mandakini, but this actress was Raj Kapoor's original choice for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, she regrets losing film for..

Sam Mendes to direct four biopics of The Beatles, one from point of view of each member of iconic band

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Vidya Balan, this actress joins Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy, fans say 'sapna toh nahin hai'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who built Rs 183000 crore company, it's now worth just Rs 8290 crore due to...

The company, once India's most valuable startup, was founded by him and his wife in 2011.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 05:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several businesses in India reached their peak at some point of time. However, many such companies couldn't maintain the top spot in the market. Instead, they are now facing financial trouble for quite some time. One such company is Byju's, once India's most valuable startup at USD 22 billion (around Rs 1,83,000 crore) in 2022. The online ed-tech giant was founded by Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath in 2011. Byju's has been in financial trouble since 2023. The firm has seen a massive (95 per cent) drop in its valuation. Valued at USD 22 billion in 2022, the company is now worth USD 1 billion (Rs 8290 crore), TechCrunch reported. 

The asset manager BlackRock slashed its valuation of Byjus. BlackRock owns a stake of less than 1% in the embattled ed-tech firm. As per the report, BlackRock valued its shares in Byju's at USD 209.6 apiece, translating to a valuation of USD 1 billion at the end of October 2023. 

Byju's board currently has Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath and his brother Riju Raveendran. The company is scheduled to have its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on February 23. According to reports, the meeting has been called for to remove Raveendran as the group’s CEO and appoint a new board. The former billionaire, Raveendran, who had a combined net worth of Rs 30,600 crore along with his family just last year is now worth only a little over Rs 833 crore.

After a rapid expansion during Covid pandemic, Byju's has been struggling with cash flow. It is embroiled in a dispute with creditors over a USD 1.2 billion loan. During Covid, the company also sponsored Indian cricket team, Football World Cup. It also signed football star Lionel Messi as a global ambassador.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, who has worked with genius like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, he is now...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking CBI probe into Sandeshkhali case

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child? Here's what we know

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

Nothing CEO asks Musk to change name to 'Elon Bhai,' know why

UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE