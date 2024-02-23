Meet man, who left high paying job in London, moved to India, now leads Rs 5795 crore company as...

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in US and an MBA from from London Business School.

Many successful businessmen in India have completed their education outside India. They also worked there for a few years for better career opportunities. However, they later returned to India to lead top companies. One such person is Ankit Agarwal, who is the managing director (MD) of Sterlite Technologies. He has been leading the company as MD since October 2021. He worked at Deutsche Bank as an Analyst in London for over two years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in US. He then pursued an MBA degree from London Business School.

He has been associated with Sterlite Technologies for almost 14 years. The company has a market cap of Rs 5795 crore as of February 23. It is an Indian optical and digital technology company, headquartered in Pune. Before joining STL, Ankit was working with Vedanta Resources Plc in London as Associate Vice President, Corporate Strategy. He is a fitness enthusiast, an athlete and a long-distance runner. He encourages his teams and young people to work towards solid all-around growth at work and in life.

He has strengthened STL’s presence in India, USA, UK, Italy, China and Brazil. Ankit is extremely passionate about improvement in health, education and the environment through digital inclusion in India.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's company sets new record as shares hit all time high, market cap crosses...