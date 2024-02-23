Twitter
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's company sets new record as shares hit all time high, market cap crosses...

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

RBI announces more steps on Paytm, asks NPCI to examine...

How sudden deaths are being investigated through virtual autopsy

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall alert in these states for next 5 days, check forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's company sets new record as shares hit all time high, market cap crosses...

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

How sudden deaths are being investigated through virtual autopsy

10 benefits of drinking turmeric water in morning

Foods you should avoid eating at dinner

 Indian batters to smash six sixes in an over

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

Ruslaan pre-teaser: Aayush Sharma is an unstoppable force with gun and guitar, netizens say 'Antim ke baad intezaar tha'

Kiran Rao says 12th Fail's success makes her 'greedy' for Laapataa Ladies: 'Box office will tell you if...' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's company sets new record as shares hit all time high, market cap crosses...

Shares of the firm rose nearly 15 per cent to reach a record high of Rs 347 apiece on the NSE.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 06:36 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani heads the largest company in India -- Reliance. He is the richest person not only in India but also in Asia. His other firm, Jio Financial Services, has crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore market cap for the first time. The company's shares touched 52-week highs (Rs 347 apiece) on the bourses on Friday and closed at Rs 335 apiece on the NSE. This is the second firm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group to reach a market cap of over Rs 2 lakh crore. The market cap of the company closed at Rs 212000 crore on NSE.

In the intra-day trade, shares of Jio Financial Services rallied 14.50 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 347 apiece on the bourse. Also, the company's market valuation jumped Rs 27,922.69 crore to Rs 2,20,458.96 crore during the intra-day trade on the BSE. Shares of the firm also rose nearly 15 per cent to reach a record high of Rs 347 apiece on the NSE and marked its 52-week high level.

Earlier this month, the financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) clarified that it has not been in any negotiations to acquire Paytm wallet. On January 15, Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a 56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 294 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, compared to the previous quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | RBI announces more steps on Paytm, asks NPCI to examine...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

DNA Explainer: What is MSP and how is it decided by Centre?

DNA TV Show: How Byju's, once India's most valued startup, witnessed drastic decline

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE