Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 11610 crore net worth, he runs Rs 155070 crore revenue company as...

Aloke is an alumnus of Delhi University and resides in Bangkok.

Many Indian billionaires are successfully expanding their businesses outside India. Many of them were born in India but later shifted to abroad for their businesses. Their family members are also helping them to grow their business empires. One such person who is leading a Rs 155070 crore revenue company is Aloke Lohia. He is the founder and CEO of Indorama Ventures, a USD 18.7 billion revenue company in Indonesia. He is one of the richest businessmen in the country. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 11610 crore as of February 28. The 65-year-old plastics tycoon resides in Bangkok, Thailand.

He is the younger brother of Sri Prakash Lohia, chairman of Indorama Corporation. Aloke holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University. He has also a PhD degree in Business Administration from Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, Thailand. He is married to Suchitra Lohia, a director and vice chairman of Indorama Ventures.

His company, Indorama Ventures, is a producer of intermediate petrochemicals industry, one of the world's largest producers of PET resins. The company has recycled 50 billion PET beverage bottles since 2011 and aims to recycle 50 billion annually by 2025, Forbes reported. To expand its global footprint, Indorama has been on an acquisition spree with a string of acquisitions since 2014. In April 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Oxiteno, a Brazilian producer of surfactants, for USD 1.3 billion.

