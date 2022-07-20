Indian passport holders can travel to these 60 countries without prior visa

The Henley Passport Index which ranks all the world`s 199 passports, has ranked the Indian passport 87th in its new world’s most powerful passports list for 2022.
The top spot was taken by Japan, with the country`s passport providing its holder access to 193 destinations. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.
India's passport holders do not need a prior visa to travel to 60 countries, including Maldives and Fiji.
Here's a list of countries where Indian passport holders do not need a prior visa to travel:
1. Cook Islands
2. Fiji
3. Marshall Islands
4. Micronesia
5. Niue
6. Palau Islands
7. Samoa
8. Tuvalu
9. Vanuatu
10. Iran
11. Jordan
12. Oman
13. Qatar
14. Albania
15. Serbia
16. Barbados
17. British Virgin Islands
18. Dominica
19. Grenada
20. Haiti
21. Jamaica
22. Montserrat
23. St. Kitts and Nevis
24. St. Lucia
25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
26. Trinidad and Tobago
27. Bhutan
28. Cambodia
29. Indonesia
30. Laos
31. Macao (SAR China)
32. Maldives
33. Myanmar
34. Nepal
35. Sri Lanka
36. Thailand
37. Timor-Leste
38. Bolivia
39. El Salvador
40. Botswana
41. Burundi
42. Cape Verde Islands
43. Comoro Islands
44. Ethiopia
45. Gabon
46. Guinea-Bissau
47. Madagascar
48. Mauritania
49. Mauritius
50. Mozambique
51. Rwanda
52. Senegal
53. Seychelles
54. Sierra Leone
55. Somalia
56. Tanzania
57. Togo
58. Tunisia
59. Uganda
60. Zimbabwe
READ | Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air, diverted to Jaipur