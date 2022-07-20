Indian passport holders can travel to these 60 countries without prior visa

File photo

The Henley Passport Index which ranks all the world`s 199 passports, has ranked the Indian passport 87th in its new world’s most powerful passports list for 2022.

The top spot was taken by Japan, with the country`s passport providing its holder access to 193 destinations. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

India's passport holders do not need a prior visa to travel to 60 countries, including Maldives and Fiji.

Here's a list of countries where Indian passport holders do not need a prior visa to travel:

1. Cook Islands

2. Fiji

3. Marshall Islands

4. Micronesia

5. Niue

6. Palau Islands

7. Samoa

8. Tuvalu

9. Vanuatu

10. Iran

11. Jordan

12. Oman

13. Qatar

14. Albania

15. Serbia

16. Barbados

17. British Virgin Islands

18. Dominica

19. Grenada

20. Haiti

21. Jamaica

22. Montserrat

23. St. Kitts and Nevis

24. St. Lucia

25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

26. Trinidad and Tobago

27. Bhutan

28. Cambodia

29. Indonesia

30. Laos

31. Macao (SAR China)

32. Maldives

33. Myanmar

34. Nepal

35. Sri Lanka

36. Thailand

37. Timor-Leste

38. Bolivia

39. El Salvador

40. Botswana

41. Burundi

42. Cape Verde Islands

43. Comoro Islands

44. Ethiopia

45. Gabon

46. Guinea-Bissau

47. Madagascar

48. Mauritania

49. Mauritius

50. Mozambique

51. Rwanda

52. Senegal

53. Seychelles

54. Sierra Leone

55. Somalia

56. Tanzania

57. Togo

58. Tunisia

59. Uganda

60. Zimbabwe

