Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air, diverted to Jaipur

The windshield of a Go-First flight between Delhi-Guwahati cracks mid-air.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

File photo

The windshield of a Go-First flight between Delhi-Guwahati cracked mid-air on Wednesday. Due to bad weather, the aircraft did not return to Delhi and diverted safely to Jaipur, aviation regulator DGCA officials said.

This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.

On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

