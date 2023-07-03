How IIT trio founded beauty brand with Rs 40 lakh, now worth Rs 8200 crore; giving competition to Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa

Purplle.com founders Manish Taneja, Rahul Dash and Suyash Katyayani (File photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is one of the most sought-after and premier engineering colleges of India, with students always cooking up something new. Such is the story of Rahul Dash, founder and COO of India’s cosmetic platform Purplle.

Rahul Dash is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur and is the co-founder of Purplle.com, which is one of the leading beauty and fashion online platforms in India. His partners in the business are Manish Taneja and Suyash Katyayani, also from IIT.

While Rahul and Suyash are graduates of IIT Kharagpur, Manish Taneja completed his engineering from IIT Delhi. After completing his engineering, Rahul Dash joined IIM Ahmedabad and started working for Tata, where he came up with the idea for Purplle.

Rahul, Suyash, and Manish knew they wanted to venture into a startup together, but the furniture market was too expensive and Myntra and Jabongg had already established themselves as fashion brands. Hence, they decided to head into the beauty field.

The IITian trio decided to pool in their savings – just Rs 40 lakh – and founded Purplle.com. Despite their investment, their first month only recorded Rs 45,000. However, their cosmetics platform soon blew up, and became one of India’s unicorns.

Now, Purplle.com has covered a lot of ground, with the company becoming a unicorn, which means that it is valued at USD 1 billion, which roughly translates to Rs 8200 crore. Earlier this year, the company started by the IITian trio picked up USD 45 million in funding, this comes out to over Rs 368 crore.

As of now, Rahul Dash serves as the COO of Purplle.com, Manish Taneja is the CEO and Suyash Katyayani is the current CTO of the cosmetics platform. This platform is also giving tough competition to Nykaa, founded by Falguni Nayar, one of the richest women in India.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani to ink deal with Kiara, Suhana Khan to challenge Nykaa, Tata Cliq, details inside