Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 83000000000 investment in this company, raises stake to...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been expanding his business empire in India and abroad. He is one of the richest men in India with a real-time net worth of USD 81 billion (Rs 677410 crore) as per Forbes. Now, the 61-year-old has infused more Rs 8,339 crore in Ambuja Cements. This will help the cement maker's manufacturing capacity. The latest infusion of Rs 8,339 crore raises the Adani family stake in the company by 3.6 per cent to 70.3 per cent.

The Adani family previously invested Rs 5,000 crore in October 2022 and Rs 6,661 crore in March 2024. With the fresh investment, the Adani family has completed Rs 20,000 crore planned infusion.

"The promoters of the company - Adani family - has fully subscribed to the warrants program in the company by further infusing Rs 8,339 crore, thereby infusing a total amount of Rs 20,000 crore," the company said in a statement. In 2022, the Adani group entered the cement sector with a USD 10.5 billion deal to buy Ambuja and ACC from Swiss giant Holcim.

The fund infusion will help Ambuja accelerate its growth ambitions to almost double its existing capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028 from 76.1 million tonnes as of December 31. "The additional investment will fortify the company's financial position, providing it with enhanced capabilities to pursue its ambitious growth plans and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the market," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

