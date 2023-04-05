From call centre worker to Forbes youngest Indian billionaire 2023, know journey of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath | Photo: Instagram

As the world's richest billionaires list for 2023 released by Forbes, names like Mukesh Ambani who is head of Reliance Industries, Rajiv Jain and more were among the Indians on the list. Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of the brokerage firm Zerodha, who was named the list's youngest billionaire, has made the greatest accomplishment. The journey from a job paying only Rs 8,000 to be one of the youngest Indian billionaires has been fascinating for Zerodha co-founder Nikhil.

Billionaire's net worth

These two Bengaluru-based brothers have respective net worths of $1.1 billion (Nikhil) and $2.7 billion (Nithin), per Forbes. The story of Nikhil Kamath, who co-founded Zerodha, is an interesting one—he went from being a school dropout to being a billionaire by working extremely hard.

Trust from father gave billionaire courage

Nikhil Kamath mentioned in the interview that his father had once given him some of his money and encouraged him to handle it. This was Kamath's initial move into the stock market. He claimed that his father used to have blind faith in him. Due to this trust, Nikhil was in charge of carefully managing his father's savings.

Nikhil began to seize control of the market gradually. As he began making a lot of money after learning all the complexities of the stock market, he quit coming to work, and this is where the tale of Zerodha began.

Taking lessons from challenges

After quitting his job, Nikhil Kamath founded Kamath Associates with his older brother Nitin Kamath, through which he used to engage in investing in the stock market. After that, in 2010, the two brothers founded Zerodha collectively. Nikhil believes that his struggle has taught him some lessons about his path so far.

"I might be a billionaire now, but nothing has changed even now. Even now, even though I work for 85% of the day, I still worry about missing out on important events," Nikhil said.