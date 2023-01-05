Self-employment scheme: Earn good monthly income with Mother Dairy Safal franchise; know eligibility, how to apply

In 1988, the Indian government launched the Safal programme to help urban consumers and fruit and vegetable growers. Mother Dairy, a division of the National Dairy Development Board, is the owner of Safal. In Delhi NCR, Safal is the industry leader in the organised fruit and vegetable retail sector. Safal sells an average of 300 MT of produce per day through a network of 350+ premium retail locations.

You can start a Motherdairy Safal franchise business for a few lakhs and get a nice monthly income from it.

The guaranteed revenue for milk booths is Rs. 11,000 or a commission of 30-35 paisa for a one-litre sale of milk (updated from time to time) and 5% for other dairy goods, whichever is greater. Rewarding up to 9% for the sales of fruits and vegetables (Safal shops) and 3% for Dals.

Here’s how to apply:

Submit an application to the Army Welfare Placement Organization, or AWPO. Participate in a joint interview with AWPO and Safal. Working capital drafts and deposit security under an agreement with two government officials serving as your guarantors

Applicants for Mother Dairy (Milk) who have not been chosen after having three chances to interview may reapply for the Safal (F & V) scheme.

Eligibility:

Running a Safal store doesn't require any special abilities. Safal must be operated according to good shopkeeping procedures for the retailing of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Safal offers assistance and training to operationalize the designated outlet. Work daily under the rules and on-the-job suggestions of Safal's Sales Team to maximise your revenue.

The Mother Dairy Safal franchise requires a down payment of at least Rs 2 Lakh, comprising Rs 1 Lakh as refundable security and Rs 1 Lakh as working capital.

For a successful business, Safal supplies the location and all the required equipment, including display racks, computerised scales, a deep freezer, a visi cooler, crates, and marketing materials.

Fresh produce, unpolished pulses, frozen vegetables, frozen snacks, tomato puree, and honey are all sold by Safal. At Safal retail locations, you can also find other goods like Mother Dairy's desi ghee, ice creams, lassi, chhach, mishti doi, paneer, and Dhara's oil line.