‘Doggy Dhaba’ in MP’s Indore offers meals for dogs priced at Rs 7 to Rs 500 per day

Dog owners love to take their furry friends out to pet-friendly cafes and restaurants. But now, a restaurant has come up that is exclusively for dogs and doesn’t just tolerate them. This restaurant offers a wide variety of vegetarian and non-veg delicacies for dogs.

Meals here are priced at Rs 7 to Rs 500 per day. This means dog owners have a range of options that they can choose from based on their pocket and pet’s liking. The Doggy Dhaba also offers other facilities for the dogs like boarding and birthday parties for dogs. Food can also be home delivered from the dhaba.

The Indore-based Doggy Dhaba was started by Balraj Jhala and his wife. The idea came to Balraj during the Covid-19 lockdown. He used to work in a hotel till 2019 and used to feed dogs on his way back. A dog lover since the start, Balraj realised how dogs were struggling to find food during the lockdown. He saw that while even food for humans became scarce, the demand for quality dog food went up in the city. That’s when he came up with the idea of Doggy Dhaba which he opened in 2020.

Food on offer at the Doggy Dhaba includes basic meals, veg and non-veg specialities, supplements, as well as customised birthday cakes for dogs. Boarding facilities offer dogs exercise, play, and socialisation. The Doggy Dhaba is gaining popularity in Indore.

(Inputs from ANI)