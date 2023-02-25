Why Bill Gates' children will not inherit his massive Rs 870000 crore fortune? | File Photo

Once the world’s richest person, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has a massive net worth of $105 billion (over Rs 8.7 lakh crore). He stepped down from Microsoft board in 2020 but still owns around 1.3% stake in one of the world’s biggest companies. He is also one of the largest farmland owners in the US.

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda ended their 27-year-old marriage in 2021. The couple have two daughters, Jennifer Catherine Gates (26) and Phoebe Adele Gates (20), and one son Rory John Gates (23).

Despite being born to a billionaire father, the three Gates children will not be inheriting the billions of Bill. They will be getting less than 1% of his humongous wealth, a shockingly low amount. Most of Bill Gates’ fortune has been earmarked for the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, which he and his ex-wife still cochair after their high-profile divorce.

The reason that Gates is not leaving a major part of his huge wealth for his children was revealed in 2014. Gates had said that leaving behind massive sums of money will not be a favour to his kids. The idea, in fact, came to him from another billionaire.

“I definitely think leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favour to them. Warren Buffett was part of an article in Fortune talking about this in 1986 before I met him and it made me think about it and decide he was right,” the tech legend had said during a TED conference in Canada back then. A few years later he had revealed that each of the three kids will get an inheritance of $10 million each (around Rs 83 crore each).

