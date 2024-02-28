Twitter
'Completely unacceptable': Google CEO Sundar Pichai to employees on...

Google also suspended its Gemini image creation tool last week.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has addressed the controversy surrounding Gemini's AI chatbot image generation. In an internal memo to employees, he acknowledged that the company 'got it wrong'. Pichai added that the company is working on a fix. The tech giant recently rebranded its chatbot Bard as Gemini. Google also suspended its Gemini image creation tool last week after it generated embarrassing and offensive results.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We’re already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts,” Pichai wrote in a memo that was shared by Semafor. The Google CEO vowed to make structural changes to fix the problem.

“I want to address the recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (formerly Bard). I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias – to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong,” Pichai added.

Pichai, however, also defended Gemini, saying no AI is perfect. “No AI is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us, and we will keep at it for however long it takes."

