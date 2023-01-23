Billionaire Gautam Adani is 'addicted to Chat GPT', talks about recession 2023 in new LinkedIn post

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani (File photo)

Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is also the richest man in India, shared a new LinkedIn post where he talked about several trends in the business world across the globe in 2023, including Artificial Intelligence technology Chat GPT and the recession hitting IT companies.

Gautam Adani, who is the Chairman and founder of the Adani Group, talked about how he is hooked to the Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot Chat GPT, and how it can be used to craft jokes, write essays and even lead to benefits in business.

The richest man in Asia revealed that when he went to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting, the buzzword of the entire gathering seemed to be Artificial Intelligence, saying that this was perhaps his busiest WEF meeting to date.

Talking about his newfound love for AI chatbot Chat GPT, Gautam Adani wrote on LinkedIn, “The recent release of ChatGPT (I must admit to some addiction since I started using it) is a transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures.”

Speaking more about AI, the business wrote, “Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI.”

Gautam Adani also talked about the predictions of a recession in 2023, which triggered a mass layoff trend in several IT and tech companies such as Google and Microsoft. Adani slammed economists for predicting a recession this year, saying that they are on a “slippery slope.”

He wrote in his blog post, “Going into WEF ’23, I was surprised to read about massive layoffs by the “infallible” tech industry and economists’ warnings about the global recession in the third quarter of 2023. These days, the quality of the economists’ predictions is as good as my skiing skills. Both are on slippery slopes.”

