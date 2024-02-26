Anant Ambani reveals how his father Mukesh Ambani fulfilled Dhirubhai Ambani's dream

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani reveals how his father fulfilled the dream of Reliance Industries founder, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani recently revealed that the refinery of Reliance Industries in Jamnagar is the largest in the world. He further said that it was the dream of his grandfather and Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

“This dream was fulfilled by my father Mukesh Ambani,” Anant Ambani told News18 in an interview. Anant said that his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani wanted to build the world's largest refinery and his father fulfilled this dream by building Jamnagar Refinery.

The Ambani family hails from Jamnagar in Gujarat and his father Mukesh Ambani lived in Jamnagar for 10-12 years to build the refinery.

Jamnagar Refinery was commissioned in 1999. Bechtel, the international company that built it, has written on its website that at the time of its completion, it was the world's largest refinery and petrochemicals complex.

Today, it has become bigger and has now become the world's largest oil refining hub. He says that this is the largest industrial project completed by any Indian corporation. According to Bechtel, the company built another refinery along with the first refinery in 2008, doubling the total capacity of the Jamnagar refinery.

According to a Reuters report, 2500 employees working at Jamnagar Refinery and their families live in this township. This township has a school, a medical centre, a mall, a gas station and other facilities.