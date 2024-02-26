Meet man, got Rolls-Royce cars worth over Rs 25 crore in a day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, took loan to start firm, he is…

Kalyan Jewellers is one of the most popular jewellery brands in the country and its chairman TS Kalyanaraman is one of the richest jewellers in the country. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, TS Kalyanaraman is trending on social media as he has received delivery of three Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs worth over Rs 25 crore in a day. As per video shared by Instagram account eisk77, TS Kalyanaraman bought one Black Badge and two regular Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is finished in Magma Red shade, while the regular ones are finished in Midnight Sapphire and Diamond Black shades. TS Kalyanaraman is passionate about high-end cars and he already owns three Rolls Royce cars, including a Rolls Royce Phantom Series I and two Phantom Series II models.

Apart from six super-expensive Rolls Royce, Kalyanaraman also owns a private jet and a helicopter. He is the owner of Embraer Legacy 650, which is worth Rs 178 crore. Kalyanaraman is also the proud owner of Bell 427 helicopter, which is manufactured in Canada. The price of this helicopter is around Rs 48 crore.



The outlets of Kalyan Jewellers are spread across India and in some countries outside India too. Kalyanaraman started his professional journey at 12 when his father started giving him business lessons. Kalyanaraman is currently the owner of one of largest retail jewellery stores in India. The first store of Kalyan Jewellers was launched in 1993 and outlets of Kalyan Jewellers are spread across India and in some countries outside India too.

Kalyan Jewellers boasts over 200 stores across India and has expanded its footprint to countries like UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman with 30 showrooms.

From a small town in Kerala, Kalyanaraman's business empire has grown into a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 17,000 crore. TS Kalyanaraman, once a small entrepreneur, is now celebrated as India's wealthiest jeweller, with a net worth of around 2.8 billion dollars, according to Forbes.