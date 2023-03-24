Akasa Air set for massive expansion, CEO Vinay Dube reveals 2023-24 hiring target

Akasa Air set for massive expansion | File Photo

Fast growing carrier Akasa Air has ambitious plans to increase the number of people and planes on its books. The company plans to increase its current workforce to 1.5 times in this financial year. Furthermore, the airline founded by late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will make a “three-digit aircraft order” by year end, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube has revealed.

Akasa Air made its maiden flight just seven months back but the airline is not hesitant in moving forward at quick speeds. It also plans to commence operating international flights by the end of the year. The airline is finalising possible foreign destinations it can service, Dube said.

Akasa Air has 19 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts in its fleet currently. These aircrafts were acquired as part of an order for 72 planes. It will be eligible to fly overseas once it inducts its 20th aircraft next month. It targets 8 more aeroplanes to join its growing fleet this year. Akasa air is operating 110 flights daily and has 2,000 employees. It plans to hire nearly 1,000 more this year.

“We have more than 2,000 employees today, and by the end of the next fiscal, we will be probably around 3,000 plus employees... (out of them, there are) around 1,100 pilots and flight attendants," Dube told PTI. Hiring will happen in advance for aircraft orders.

"We may not have the aircraft today, but we will have to hire for the aircraft that will be there three months down the road. People have to come, and they have to be trained. So, you always hire in advance for the number of aircraft you have deliveries for," he noted. He further added that Akasa Air will be operating 150 flights per day by the end of the summer season.

