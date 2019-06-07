You won't believe how much Mouni Roy's black Balenciaga tote bag costs!

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold that released last year...

Popular Television actress Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold was spotted stepping out of a spa in the suburbs of Mumbai. The actress who's known for her easy-breezy yet sexy style statement, was seen at her casual best.

Clad in a summer shirt dress, paired with an oversized denim jacket, Mouni looked uber chic, sporting black sunglasses and Christian Dior flats. She completed her look by tying her hair in a bun and her black leather tote bag from Balenciaga grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Mouni's stylish tote bag featured multicoloured straps with the brand's logo on them. It also makes it quite evident that the bag is from their Fall Winter Collection as it was written on the straps. Now, can you guess the price of this black leather Balenciaga tote bag?

Well, to make your life easier, here it is - The bag that Mouni was spotted flaunting after her spa session in Juhu, is priced at a whopping USD 2100, which is approximately equal to INR 1,45,440. Well, quite an expensive accessory that it!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress will also be seen in Made In China. She will also be seen in a racy item number in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.