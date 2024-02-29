Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, Yodha is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The action-packed thriller will clash at the box office with Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story on March 15.

The makers dropped the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's action-packed thriller Yodha on Thursday. Also starring Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Ronit Roy, the film features Sidharth as the Indian soldier Arun Katyal, who is suspended after an operation goes wrong and finds himself in a hijacked plane, where he needs to battle the terrorists and saves the passengers to prove his loyalty.

The Shershaah actor is also seen channeling his inner Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer as he says to Raashii, "Aise bade bade missions mein aisi chhoti chhoti galtiyaan hoti rehti hain, Senorita (On important missions like these, small mistakes can happen, Senorita)", referencing the famous dialogue from the romantic classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions have presented the Sidharth Malhotra-strarrer, which will release in the theatres on March 15.

Yodha will clash at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, the political drama film which reunites the team of The Kerala Story - actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar also stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar-starrer mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak also releases on March 15 on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously helmed Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, Cocktail, and Angrezi Medium.



READ | The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; Netflix show to start on...