The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

The Great Indian Kapil Show will start streaming on Netflix on March 30, with new episodes dropping in every Saturday at 8 pm. Watch the hilarious promo featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Great Indian Kapil Show/Netflix India YouTube
The streaming giant Netflix announced the name of Kapil Sharma's new comedy show with a hilarious promo on Thursday. The show has been titled The Great Indian Kapil Show and its promo features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, and also marks the return of Sunil Grover to the Kapil Sharma family.

In the video, the team discussed how to announce the name of their show in innovative ways. As they discuss several options, Kapil and Sunil joke about their much publicised feud. When Kiku gives the option of skywriting the show's name, Sunil says "Plane se door hi rehte hain (Let's stay away from a plane)". It was reported that Kapil, in an intoxicated state, hurled abuses at Sunil onboard a flight in 2017. Krushna also gives the option of launching the show's name through star kids, as he points towards himself calling him the nephew without mentioning the name of his uncle Govinda.

The description for the The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo on Netflix India YouTube channel read, "When Kapil and Sunil Grover come together, laughter and madness is guaranteed! The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives 8PM every Saturday from 30 March, Only On Netflix."

As soon as the hilarious promo was out, netizens shared their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Can't wait to see Sunil and Kapil on the same screen again", while another wrote, "Sunil and Kapil are back. Comedy at its peak". "All legends are back together" and "Kapil & Sunil best combo ever" were some of the other reactions.

Apart from The Great Indian Kapil Show, the OTT platform Netflix also shared announcements, teasers, and first look of its multiple upcoming films and series on Thursday. These include Do Patti, Dabba Cartel, IC814, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Wild Wild Punjab, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Mismatched Season 3, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, Maharaj, Mandala Murders, Vijay 69, Kota Factory Season 3, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, To Kill A Tiger, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3.

