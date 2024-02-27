World Bank VP heaps praise on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki; calls Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'poignant, tragic, funny'

World Bank's VP for Human Development Mamta Murthi is the latest addition to the list of famous world dignitaries who have showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki continues to impress the people, even more than two month after its release in December 2023. The film, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, has now found a wider audience after its streaming release on Netflix on February 15.

Dunki, which highlights the social issue of illegal immigration, has also been appreciated by famous dignitaries across the world. World Bank's VP for Human Development Mamta Murthi is the latest addition to the list as she has now heaped praise on the Shah Rukh Khan film.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account recently, Mamta wrote, "Enjoyed watching Dunki, a Hindi movie, about 3 friends who opt for a perilous illegal route to the UK after failing to get student visas. Poignant, tragic and funny it really drives home the messages of #WDR2023 on migration, refugees and societies."

A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.



