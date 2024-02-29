Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Wild Wild Punjab is directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will soon start streaming on Netflix.

The streaming giant Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming film titled Wild Wild Punjab on February 29. The movie stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill as the four best friends, who embark on an adventurous trip after Varun's character has a breakup.

Things soon go awry resulting in chaos and mishaps with doses of dark comedy in the lanes of Punjab. The official synopsis of Wild Wild Punjab reads, "A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex’s wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip” leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab.”

The upcoming dark comedy is directed by directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films Production. They have previously made romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The title of Wild Wild Punjab takes inspiration from Wild Wild Country, the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary series about the controversial Indian guru Rajneesh (Osho), his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela, and their community of followers in Oregon, United States.

Apart from the Simarpreet Singh directorial, the OTT platform Netflix also shared announcements, teasers, and first look of its multiple upcoming films and series on Thursday. These include Do Patti, Dabba Cartel, IC814, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Mismatched Season 3, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, The Great Indian Kapil Show, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, Maharaj, Mandala Murders, Vijay 69, Kota Factory Season 3, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, and To Kill A Tiger.



