Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh suspended from party for six years following arrest

'Face challenges and...': Ravi Shastri's blunt message to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer after losing BCCI annual contracts

IND vs ENG: Star player returns as BCCI announces India squad for fifth and final Test against England

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

Venomous snakes found only in Australia

7 reasons why Mughal rule flourished under Aurangzeb's reign

Worst cooking oils for your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became a superstar, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, then quit acting at 25 to..

Bollywood

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Wild Wild Punjab is directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will soon start streaming on Netflix.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

The streaming giant Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming film titled Wild Wild Punjab on February 29. The movie stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill as the four best friends, who embark on an adventurous trip after Varun's character has a breakup. 

Things soon go awry resulting in chaos and mishaps with doses of dark comedy in the lanes of Punjab. The official synopsis of Wild Wild Punjab reads, "A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex’s wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip” leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab.”

The upcoming dark comedy is directed by directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films Production. They have previously made romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The title of Wild Wild Punjab takes inspiration from Wild Wild Country, the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary series about the controversial Indian guru Rajneesh (Osho), his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela, and their community of followers in Oregon, United States.

Apart from the Simarpreet Singh directorial, the OTT platform Netflix also shared announcements, teasers, and first look of its multiple upcoming films and series on Thursday. These include Do Patti, Dabba Cartel, IC814, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Mismatched Season 3, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, The Great Indian Kapil Show, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, Maharaj, Mandala Murders, Vijay 69, Kota Factory Season 3, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, and To Kill A Tiger.

