Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reacts to reports of her marriage with boyfriend Mathias Boe: 'I have...'

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly getting married to her boyriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March. Here's what th actress has to say about the same.

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 29, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe/Instagram
Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, has refused to comment on reports of her marriage with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe. As per reports, the two will have an intimate Sikh-Christian fusion wedding in Udaipur in March.

Taapsee said that she has never given any clarification about her personal life and will not do so in the future as well. Speaking to IndiaToday.in, the Pink actress said, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will."

On Tuesday, February 27, NDTV had reported that Taapsee and Mathias are going to get married in a private wedding ceremony in March, which will only have their family members and close friends as guests and no Bollywood A-listers would be invited. The two, who have been dating for over a decade now, have kept a low key about their relationship but have never been secretive about it.

Taapsee recently opened up on her relationship with Mathias as she told Raj Shamani in a podcast on his YouTube channel, "I started acting 13 years ago and I met him (Boe) the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship."

Who is Mathias Boe?

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned coach. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian men's national badminton team in doubles. He won the men's doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship.

READ | Anil Kapoor opens up on Bollywood vs south debate: 'Baahubali, KGF, RRR, Pushpa have...'

 

