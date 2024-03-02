Twitter
Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Actor Alok Nath, popularly known as 'Sanskari Babuji' in Hindi cinema and TV serials, is currently maintaining a distance from the industry. Alok Nath was accused of rape by writer-producer Vinda Nanda and sexual misconduct by multiple women during the Indian Me Too movement in 2018. He was charged with rape by the Mumbai Police. After these allegations surfaced, Alok Nath stopped getting work and was not seen in any film or show again. He was last seen in the film 'De De Pyaar De' which was released in 2019. 

Now, actress Narayani Shastri has reacted to the absence of Alok Nath. Her interview with Siddharth Kannan is going viral where she spoke about her experience of working with Alok Nath in the TV show 'Piya Ka Ghar' from 2002-2006.

Nayarani Shastri called Alok Nath her favourite co-star. 

About working with Alok Nath, Narayani said, "I like him very much. I was hurt by the allegations against him. He was my very favourite co-actor. I have never enjoyed working with someone as much as I did with him. We were 5 girls working in the unit and from my personal experience, I can say that he treated us with a lot of respect. We used to have so many parties together, at Alok ji's house. Yes, he used to drink a little too much, but he never misbehaved. Whatever else happened in his life, I don't think I should comment on it."

Narayani Shastri said that Alok Nath was a gentleman on set when she worked with him and treated her like his daughter. "When the allegations were made against him, I tried to connect with him, but he did not pick up the phone. But, I did speak to him a while back. He was very shocked because our conversation took place after a long time. He is a little heartbroken. He was very good to me, is good, and will always be." 

Alok Nath, born in 1956, made his film debut in 1982 with 'Gandhi', a film directed by Sir Richard Attenborough. He became a superstar on television after he starred in 'Buniyaad', which was one of the most popular TV shows in 1986. 

Alok Nath was born in Khagaria (Bihar). He also has a sister, Vineeta Malik, who is known for the portrayal of the character Bhairavi in the television series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Ever since allegations were levelled against him in 2018, Alok Nath has maintained a distance from the film and TV world and spends his time now in seclusion. 

