Watch: Viral video of Isha Ambani with daughter Aadiya from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Today is day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash and it will focus on nature and tradition. Guests will begin their day with a visit to the Ambanis' new wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, the Vantara Project.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities at Gujarat's Jamnagar began yesterday. Famous personalities from Bollywood and the business world graced the occasion. The highlight of the night was Rihanna's jaw-dropping performance. Amid this, now a video is going viral on social media which shows Isha Ambani carrying her baby daughter Aadiya during the first day of the festivities. 

Isha Ambani wore a stunning 3D flower nude-toned customised gown for her brother's pre-wedding festivities. But, the highlight of the night was Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's baby daughter Aadiya who was dressed in a black-hued coord set. In the video which is now going viral on social media, Isha Ambani can be seen carrying baby Aadiya in her arms, sharing a cute moment amid the festivities. 

Today is day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash and it will focus on nature and tradition. Guests will begin their day with a visit to the Ambanis' new wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, the Vantara Project. 

Later in the day, the festivities will shift to 'Mela Rouge,' a colourful display of Indian culture and traditions. Guests from all over the world have been asked to dress up in "jungle fever" outfits to make the day more fun and educational. 

Guests are encouraged to dress in South Asian attire for the cultural extravaganza later in the day, which promises a variety of desi activities.

