Watch: Kangana Ranaut cries during 'Thalaivi' trailer launch, thanks director Vijay for believing in her talent

Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, on her 34th birthday, launched the much-awaited trailer of her film 'Thalaivi', a biopic on J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and film actress who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. During the trailer launch of her film, Kangana seemed to shed her 'babbar sherni' image and cried while appreciating her director Vijay for believing in her talent.

Sharing the video of herself crying on stage, on her Twitter account, Kangana wrote, "I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer."

In the video, Kangana spoke highly of Vijay and said, "I want to say that he is one person who has made me feel good about my talent. Especially the kind of camaraderie they show with the male hero, they never show with an actress. But I learned from him, how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership."

As for 'Thalaivi', the film portrays the journey of Kangana as Jayalalithaa from being an actor to a revolutionary leader. Going by trailer, Kangana seems to have left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of her character and looked gorgeous as the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Helmed by A. L. Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release. The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles. Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.