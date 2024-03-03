Twitter
Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby Raha's aborable exchange with Anant Ambani melts hearts, netizens say 'so cute'

Alia Bhatt introduced her daughter Raha Kapoor to Anant Ambani at his and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Watch the viral video below.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 06:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha with Anant Ambani/Instagram
From decor to celebrities, the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. The videos and pictures are making people go crazy by building more excitement for the actual wedding, which is scheduled to happen on July 12, as per the reports.

Now, among the viral videos, it was Alia Bhatt’s cute video with daughter Raha and Anant Ambani, which caught the eyes of fans on social media. As per the jungle-themed bash on Day 2, Alia donned a forest-themed pantsuit with daughter Raha twinning her in a dress with the same print.

 In the clip, Alia runs into Anant, who warmly greets Raha. His adorable exchange with the baby went viral on the internet and melted the hearts of the netizens. One of them wrote, "This is so cute", while another commented, "Raha is so cute and beautiful." The video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Ali and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta share a close bond and the Ambani brothers are often seen visiting the Bollywood couple's home. The four of them danced to Ranbir and Alia's popular romantic track Kesariya on the second day of the wedding festivities, which saw multiple performances from various celebrities incluing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone among others.

READ | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar. Guests from all around the world are in the Gujarat city to attend the celebrations.

