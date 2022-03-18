VIRAL! Karan Johar holds BFF Kajol's phone as she poses for paps at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash - Watch

Karan Johar and Kajol's bond is not hidden from anyone. Their friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. And whenever the two get together, it's surely is a visual treat for fans.

On Thursday, the two met at CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. They even posed for shutterbugs. While Kajol looked hot in a black dress, Karan made a style statement in a black power suit that featured red sleeves. He matched his shoes with the attire.

Coming back to Karan and Kajol's bond, in a video that is now going viral on social media, Kajol is seen handing over her phones to Karan as she takes the moment to pose for the paps stationed outside the plush Mumbai hotel where Karan threw the birthday bash for Apoorva, and the filmmaker happily obliges. In another video, Karan could be seen planting a kiss on Kajol's cheek as the two posed for the cameras. Their sweet moments truly indicate that the two share a strong bond.

Check out the videos below:

After attending the party, Kajol took to Instagram Story and shared an adorable picture with Karan. "By the night light... love you Karan," she captioned the post.

Kajol and Karan have worked together in several films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and 'My Name is Khan' among others.