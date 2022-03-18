Apoorva Mehta 50th birthday bash: Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in red floral dress with plunging neckline, matching blazer

Alia Bhatt was seen in a ravishing avatar as she arrived for Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash in style.
On Thursday evening, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar threw a lavish birthday party for Dharma Productions' CEO and close friend Apoorva Mehta at a plush hotel in Mumbai.
The who's who of the tinsel town was in attendance including B-town diva Alia Bhatt.
The actress was seen in a ravishing avatar as she arrived for Apoorva's birthday bash in style.
Check out her photos below.
1. Alia Bhatt makes heads turn in red dress, matching blazer
B-town diva Alia Bhatt, who is riding on the success of her recently released film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', made heads turn at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday as she arrived in an off-shoulder red floral dress featuring a plunging neckline. The actress teamed the dress with a matching floral blazer.
2. Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in red
Alia Bhatt looked ravishing in the red attire. The whole look together exuded a very powerful vibe and Alia owned it completely. She opted for a messy hairstyle and subtle, dewy makeup for the evening, letting her outfit do all the talking.
3. Alia Bhatt at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash
Alia Bhatt donned an outfit sourced from Magda Butrym. As for the accessories, the actress opted for several rings and red Louboutin heels.
4. Alia Bhatt poses for the paps
For the evening, Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. The actress posed for the paps with utmost confidence and style as she arrived at Apoorva Mehta's party.
5. Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her own birthday
Alia Bhatt rang in her 29th birthday on March 15 with her family in the Maldives. She even posted a heartwarming video montage from the day, to thank all her followers for their love. The video, which she set to the song `At My Worst` by Pink Sweat$, captured beautiful pictures of smiling Alia by the beach, glimpses of her dancing on a yacht, watching TV sitcom `F.R.I.E.N.D.S`, going to the pool and posing with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the caption, she penned, "this is 29. thank you for all the love."