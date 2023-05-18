Search icon
Vijay Varma recalls being rejected by designers at his Cannes debut in 2013, reveals ‘friend gifted me Zara suit’

Vijay Varma recalls that he was rejected by designers at his Cannes debut in 2013, reveals wearing a Zara suit his friend gifted him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

Vijay Varma is one of the Indian celebrities who will be walking the red carpet at Cannes 2023. The actor will be seen at Cannes after a long span of 10 years. Recalling his debut, the actor told that designers rejected him and he wore a Zara suit gifted by a friend. 

In a conversation with Film Companion, Vijay Varma revealed that when he made his Cannes debut in 2013, he just bought a Zara jacket that he could afford. He said, “But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody” 

He added, “Then a friend of mine gifted me a pair of Zara suit that I wore for the morning photo fall, and then somebody stitched me a pair of Tuxedo. And when I saw the pictures, I thought I looked fine. I got enchanted by my own self and when I revisited those photos I was like yaa, I look like Marwari Johnny Depp a little bit.” 

Other than Vijay Varma, Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai, Manushi Chillar, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Shannon K among other Indian celebrities will also be seen walking the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. 

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is currently seen in the web series Dahaad which is streaming on Prime Video. The web series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sanghmitra Hitaishi among others. The 8-episode web series is directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

