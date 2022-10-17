Urvashi Rautela chops hair in support of Iranian women killed in protests against wearing hijab

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela, who is one of the most followed actresses on social media, often makes headlines for various reasons. Recently, she took to Instagram and called herself the victim of online 'bullying'.

On Monday, Urvashi shared photos and said that she has decided to chop off her hair to extend support to Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini. In the pictures, she can be seen getting her hair chopped. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand."

"Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women. A Global Symbol For Women`s Revolution. Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair it in public, women are showing that they don`t care about society`s beauty standards and won`t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live," she continued.

Urvashi concluded by saying, "Once women come together and consider one women`s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour."

Urvashi is currently in Australia, and since she revealed that she is there, netizens have been brutally trolling her for "stalking Rishabh Pant".She then took to Instagram to express her displeasure and asked people to stop "bullying" her.

However, People again trolled her because she compared her situation with that of Mahsa Amini - an Iranian girl who was arrested in Tehran on September 13 for dressing "inappropriately," and died three days later, while in custody. Mahsa Amini`s death sparked demonstrations and clashes with security forces where many lost their lives.

More than 100 people have been killed in nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, according to the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO. Iranian schoolgirls and women have come out in huge numbers to demonstrate by removing their hijabs and staging rallies in protest over Amini`s death. Coming back to Urvashi, she uploaded a video of her last week and wrote, "FIRST IN IRAN #MahsaAmini & NOW IN INDIA....it`s happening with me they`re bullying me as a Stalker ??? No one cares about me or support me."

She added, "A strong woman is one who feels deeply & loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft & powerful, both practical & spiritual. She`s a gift to the world." (With inputs from ANI)